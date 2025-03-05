Councillors raise concerns over lack of response regarding road issues close to a local special school

A Stormont department’s “failure to reply” to concerns arising from a children’s special school has been labelled an “absolute joke”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has unanimously agreed to seek answers from Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins over a three month stonewalling.

The lack of correspondence over Brookfield Special School has now left a councillor “exasperated” over repeated attempts to help young pupils with complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Laverty said: “On November 18, 2024, we asked officials from DfI to present to us.

Councillor John Laverty has expressed frustration at the lack of response from the Department for Infrastructure regarding concerns about traffic in the area close to Brookfield Special School. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“There were a number of queries, but mine specifically was related to Brookfield Special School and they had a number of concerns.

“I was assured they (Department for Infrastructure) would take the matter seriously and address those concerns.

“I have yet to receive a reply. I do want to acknowledge the assistance by our own director for reaching out, but again there has been a failure to receive a reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am at a point where I am totally exasperated with this matter and I am seeking approval from everyone to ask DfI to present themselves into the chamber, to explain reasons for no reply and to reassure us that these matters will not happen again. It is just totally unacceptable.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) spoke to Mr Laverty outside of the council chambers, where he identified his concerns over “treacherous rural road conditions” in winter with the school “not included in DfI’s road gritting programme”.

He added that “emergency services would struggle to access the school” with children who attend being “some of the most vulnerable in our society”.

Councillor Caleb McCready added: “I think it is an absolute joke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a meeting in November with DfI with all councillors requesting a reply from queries. Then brought to full council last month. We asked our chief executive to request a reply, yet it hasn’t been done for him either.

“And we are still waiting. I would ask that we also write to the Minister in charge of DfI and to make sure there is some sort of clarity on what is going on here.”