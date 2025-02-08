Councillors unanimously approve the expansion of the Lagan Towpath for cyclists and walkers

A cycling route along the River Lagan has been unanimously approved for expansion without scrutiny.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee signed off designs to widen part of the towpath by four metres for a length of 520 metres.

An objection to the proposals had been lodged over historical ownership deeds of the parcel of land, but the objector was not represented in chambers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors did not raise any questions for officers or debate the matter either.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council give the go ahead for an expansion of the Lagan Towpath. Pic credit: LDRS

Two committee members, Downshire East DUP representative Uel Mackin and Downshire West UUP representative Alan Martin, who both sit on the board of Lagan Valley Regional Park, declared that they had “no conflict of interest”.

Mr Mackin said: “This matter was never discussed on the board. I have no knowledge of it at all.” Mr Martin added: “I can confirm I have no conflict of interest, I have not been aware of this.”

Both members remained in chambers during the consideration of the matter,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the NI Planning Portal application, the parcel of land is owned by LCCC and the NI Housing Executive who are identified as “land owners”.

The planning application was from the Department of Finance’s Contact Construction & Procurement Delivery (CPD). The Lagan Valley Regional Park website states the Cycling and Inland Waterways Unit of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) own and maintain the Lagan Navigation including the Towpath and associated water recreational facilities. The towpath will now be substantively improved as part of the existing National Cycle Route.