Councillors unanimously approve the expansion of the Lagan Towpath for cyclists and walkers
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee signed off designs to widen part of the towpath by four metres for a length of 520 metres.
An objection to the proposals had been lodged over historical ownership deeds of the parcel of land, but the objector was not represented in chambers.
Councillors did not raise any questions for officers or debate the matter either.
Two committee members, Downshire East DUP representative Uel Mackin and Downshire West UUP representative Alan Martin, who both sit on the board of Lagan Valley Regional Park, declared that they had “no conflict of interest”.
Mr Mackin said: “This matter was never discussed on the board. I have no knowledge of it at all.” Mr Martin added: “I can confirm I have no conflict of interest, I have not been aware of this.”
Both members remained in chambers during the consideration of the matter,
According to the NI Planning Portal application, the parcel of land is owned by LCCC and the NI Housing Executive who are identified as “land owners”.
The planning application was from the Department of Finance’s Contact Construction & Procurement Delivery (CPD). The Lagan Valley Regional Park website states the Cycling and Inland Waterways Unit of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) own and maintain the Lagan Navigation including the Towpath and associated water recreational facilities. The towpath will now be substantively improved as part of the existing National Cycle Route.