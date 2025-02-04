Lagan cycle path expansion proposed amid 19th century deeds concerns

A cycling route along the River Lagan is set to be expanded amid concerns over the 19th century ownership deeds of a Lisburn benefactor.

An application, from the Department of Finance’s Contact Construction & Procurement Delivery (CPD) to expand the Lagan Towpath was brought before Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) with recommendation for approval.

The development will look to substantially improve the walking/cycling zone, which is part of the existing National Cycling Route.

However, an objector, Mr Ian Power has raised issue over a “fundamental flaw” in the “root of title” in the “matter of the estate of Sir Richard Wallace Baronet MP”.

Plans to expand the Lagan cycle path are put to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: LDRS

He said: “I have no interest in the designated land or what has been proposed.

"I would take the view that LCCC should refuse to entertain this planning application further until the applicant had identified the correct owner and served the correct certificate on the owner.”

Richard Wallace is a significant figure in the history of Lisburn, but he also had a national and international profile as a philanthropist and art collector.

He died on July 20, 1890 and is buried in Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris. His estate was left to Lady Wallace.

The objector added: ”The planning application certificate (of ownership) is demonstrably wrong having been issued recklessly by the applicant.”

According to the NI Planning Portal application, the parcel of land is owned by LCCC and the NI Housing Executive who are identified as “land owners”.

Furthermore, the Lagan Valley Regional Park website states the Cycling and Inland Waterways Unit of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) own and maintain the Lagan Navigation including the Towpath and associated water recreational facilities.

The LCCC planning committee report states: “Full planning permission is sought for the widening of the Lagan Towpath, Lisburn where the River Lagan runs adjacent to the Laganbank Road.

"Works will include construction of a new concrete retaining wall. The length affected area is approximately 520 metres.

It adds: “There have been four letters of representation submitted by one objector. The issues raised in these submissions relate to procedural matters linked to land ownership queries.

“It is considered the appropriate checks of the issues raised have been undertaken within the appropriate parameters of the planning application process.”