Council’s good relations with a Chinese city is bringing financial rewards to local companies

Good relations between China and a Northern Ireland council is paying millions of “pound sign” dividends to local businesses following an international trade programme.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) now plans to extend its virtual and overseas trade mission with the city of Foshan following a report on financial success in the district.

The regeneration and growth committee heard that one local business is now expecting sales of up to £2m due to the development of Chinese trade links.At a recent council meeting, Downshire East UUP rep, James Baird enquired: “Is there any update on the Foshan visit?

“Have there been any likely outcomes?

UUP Alderman James Baird. Pic Credit: LCCCUUP Alderman James Baird. Pic Credit: LCCC
“The international trade by all accounts looks to be a successful scheme.

“It looks to be driving employment and investment into the area.”

Fears had previously been expressed in the council chamber of being wary of China due to the war in Ukraine, ahead of agreeing an annual £10k consultancy budget.

However, an example of business success in the district has been seen by the Co Down Hinch Distillery, which makes whiskey and gin.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture: Jessica Black.Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture: Jessica Black.
It has already started exploring networking possibilities with the Chinese region assisted by the local authority.

LCCC’s head of economic development, Paul McCormick, said: “It would not be appropriate to go into detail in public of finances for individual companies in the district.

“However, I can confirm that local companies have been able to bring products in to the Chinese market.

“One company is reporting that it expects to have somewhere between £300k and £2m in sales this year.

“It is all about the pound signs.”

