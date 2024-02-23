Council's tree growing project costing £20k is producing tens of thousands of trees
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has released an evaluation report of its £20k nursery plant project, which is part of an overarching £1.7m Local Investment Programme (2022-23).
In 2021, the council spent £20k planting 100 trees for the NI Centenary celebrations and in 2022 paid £18k for its annual Christmas tree.
The recent evaluation report read: “There are 65,000 trees due to be dealt to the Woodland Trust this winter.
“A further 120,000 trees are in the process of germination and should be ready for winter 2024/25.”
The local authority has one of the “lowest tree stocks in Northern Ireland”, according to its parks officer.
The report added: “Communities will avail of additional tree planting, which not only improves the local environment, but encourages local communities to meet and enjoy nature.”