Council's tree growing project costing £20k is producing tens of thousands of trees

A Northern Ireland council’s green fingered initiative is to deliver tens of thousands of trees on a similar budget to its Centenary planting celebrations and a single Christmas tree purchase.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has released an evaluation report of its £20k nursery plant project, which is part of an overarching £1.7m Local Investment Programme (2022-23).

In 2021, the council spent £20k planting 100 trees for the NI Centenary celebrations and in 2022 paid £18k for its annual Christmas tree.

The recent evaluation report read: “There are 65,000 trees due to be dealt to the Woodland Trust this winter.

Council’s tree growing project costing £20k is producing tens of thousands of trees compared to same cost for 100 NI centenary trees and one Christmas tree. Pic credit: :LDRCouncil’s tree growing project costing £20k is producing tens of thousands of trees compared to same cost for 100 NI centenary trees and one Christmas tree. Pic credit: :LDR
“A further 120,000 trees are in the process of germination and should be ready for winter 2024/25.”

The local authority has one of the “lowest tree stocks in Northern Ireland”, according to its parks officer.

The report added: “Communities will avail of additional tree planting, which not only improves the local environment, but encourages local communities to meet and enjoy nature.”

