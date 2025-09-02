A call has been made for missing lamp posts in the Craigavon area to be replaced.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jude Mallon (SF) asked Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council to request replacement lamp posts from Department for Infrastructure (DfI), where these are currently missing.

“A number of lamp posts in the Craigavon area have recently been cut down by DfI, due to corrosion and safety concerns,” Cllr Mallon said at the latest council meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this was necessary, it has left several areas without adequate street lighting, including Garrymore, Enniskeen, Lower Enniskeen, Drumgor Heights, Westacres, and areas in and around the Black Paths network.

Garrymore in Craigavon is one of the areas where lamp posts are currently missing. Picture: Google

“With the darker evenings fast approaching, this presents both a safety risk and a concern for local residents.

“I have been advised that there is currently no budget provision to replace these lamp posts. This is unacceptable. I am therefore requesting that this council writes to the head of DfI, urging them to prioritise the replacement of these lamp posts as a matter of urgency, and to allocate the necessary funding without delay.”

As Cllr Mallon had stopped short of naming the Minister in question, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP) remarked: “I’m presuming, if Cllr Mallon is referring to the head of DfI, it’s the Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins. So, I’m happy to second that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jude Mallon. Credit: ABC Council

“And in relation to that, there are lights that [have] come down as a result of road traffic accidents in places like Armagh and Keady, and they have yet to be replaced as well, and it’s a similar issue.”

Cllr Mallon subsequently clarified that he had meant to refer to the head of DfI’s Southern Division.