Craigavon: missing lamp posts are 'unacceptable' and pose a safety risk to the public, says councillor

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 16:31 BST
A call has been made for missing lamp posts in the Craigavon area to be replaced.

Councillor Jude Mallon (SF) asked Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council to request replacement lamp posts from Department for Infrastructure (DfI), where these are currently missing.

“A number of lamp posts in the Craigavon area have recently been cut down by DfI, due to corrosion and safety concerns,” Cllr Mallon said at the latest council meeting.

“While this was necessary, it has left several areas without adequate street lighting, including Garrymore, Enniskeen, Lower Enniskeen, Drumgor Heights, Westacres, and areas in and around the Black Paths network.

Garrymore in Craigavon is one of the areas where lamp posts are currently missing. Picture: Google

“With the darker evenings fast approaching, this presents both a safety risk and a concern for local residents.

“I have been advised that there is currently no budget provision to replace these lamp posts. This is unacceptable. I am therefore requesting that this council writes to the head of DfI, urging them to prioritise the replacement of these lamp posts as a matter of urgency, and to allocate the necessary funding without delay.”

As Cllr Mallon had stopped short of naming the Minister in question, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP) remarked: “I’m presuming, if Cllr Mallon is referring to the head of DfI, it’s the Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins. So, I’m happy to second that.

Cllr Jude Mallon. Credit: ABC Councilplaceholder image
Cllr Jude Mallon. Credit: ABC Council

“And in relation to that, there are lights that [have] come down as a result of road traffic accidents in places like Armagh and Keady, and they have yet to be replaced as well, and it’s a similar issue.”

Cllr Mallon subsequently clarified that he had meant to refer to the head of DfI’s Southern Division.

