Deputy Mayor warns low councillor attendance puts health meeting at risk

A council deputy mayor has warned elected members that their low attendance could have put a meeting with health chiefs at risk.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) held a special sitting with both the South Eastern and Belfast Trust this month to respond to constituents’ medical concerns, six months after questions were lodged by councillors.

The chamber was told that the essential quorum threshold (percentage of councillors in chambers) could prevent the NHS management teams from providing long awaited responses, if the level dropped much lower.

Deputy Mayor, Ryan Carlin said: “I would just like to remind members that quorum for full council is 10 members and we are running a bit close to it.

“So, if people could just stay to the end, I’d appreciate it.”

The last time the Trusts provided updated reports in chambers was in September 2024.

A head count of the April meeting, provided by LCCC shows that out of 40 members, only 12 were present in chambers. There were nine apologies for members’ non-attendance and 11 missing with no reasons provided in open chambers.

According to LCCC’s standing orders policy one quarter of councillors must be in the chamber for a full council meeting to take place.

Committee quorums are at different percentage levels with only one third of 15 members needed to attend, except for planning when there must be 50% of the 11 members in chambers.

There were also eight members attending online at the April meeting, which according to LCCC policy, is considered as being in attendance, but only if they can hear proceedings and also be heard by other members in chambers.

However, the live stream broadcast from Lagan Valley Island encountered a technical problem for some time causing the meeting to be paused with the amount of members in attendance dramatically falling. The problem was later resolved and the meeting restarted. A council spokesperson said: “If a meeting is declared inquorate, the meeting must be adjourned and reconvened at an alternative time.

“The special council meeting on April 14 was to receive updates from the Health and Social Care Trusts and no decisions were required however, remained quorate for the entirety of the meeting.”