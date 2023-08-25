Dog lovers launch a petition to save Unleashed dog park after it was refused planning permission

Dog lovers have launched a petition to save a dog park, Unleashed, after the Planning Committee of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council rejected planning permission for the facility which lies between Moira and Lurgan.

The well-loved facility, which allows dogs to socialise and play in safety, was set up two years ago by Eileen Taylor and her two daughters Clare and Sarah.

They applied for planning permission in 2021 and were deeply disappointed that after a lengthy wait, their application was refused in June 2023.

The application did receive objections from two neighbours, however Eileen insists any concerns have been addressed and sees no reason why the application was refused by the council.

“There is no fairness and definitely no consistency in the way the planners assess dog parks in ABC or indeed across Northern Ireland. It is a postcode lottery," said Eileen.

"The same council planners have decided that another dog park which also has day care and allows a larger number of dogs than us doesn't need planning permission."

In rejecting the application, the council said "there are no overriding reasons why this development is essential in this rural location and could not be located within a settlement."

Further reasons included that "the proposal is not identified as one of the prescribed economic development proposals in the countryside or that exceptional circumstances exist to permit this proposal for economic development in the countryside" and "it has not been demonstrated that the proposal will not have an unacceptable adverse impact on residential amenity by reason of noise and general nuisance."

Dogs and their humans are getting together to save Unleashed. Pic credit: Unleashed

However, Eileen said: "We have a number of control measures in place. Our hours are limited to daylight and as a result in the winter months we may only be open from 9am to 3pm.

"We limit dog numbers attending to a maximum of six as per our website and park rules. This is an extremely low number per acre; in fact one of the lowest in the whole of Northern Ireland."

A petition, which has well over 2,000 signatures, has now been launched, calling on the Planning Appeals Commission to overturn the decision by the council and allow the business to continue.

Voicing support for Unleased, one signatory to the petition said: "Unleashed is a great facility for dogs in our area and is a valid business."

Dogs are gearing up to fight to save their beloved play park. Pic credit: Unleashed

A supporter of the business commented: "We came here with our two golden retrievers and they were in their element! It's a wonderful place for dogs and their owners. Please don't close Unleashed down."

Yet another supporter added: "This park gives us a safe place to exercise our dog off lead without risk of being poisoned or attacked. We need this park now more than ever."

The petition can be viewed and signed online at https://www.change.org/p/save-unleashed-dog-park

The park is lots of fun for dogs of all ages and sizes. Pic credit: Unleashed

Eileen concluded: "Unleashed provides a secure off lead facility, rated as 5 star by our visitors.

"We have over 4,000 followers on social media and have become an important part of the community here.

"We now have to appeal the refusal decision which may take another year for the Planning Appeals Commission to make a judgement.