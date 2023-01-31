The DUP announced that their three sitting councillors in Lagan River on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council are to run again in the forthcoming elections.

The DUP trio are currently sitting in the Lagan River ward which constitutes Dromore, Waringstown, Donaghcloney, Gransha and Quilly.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Councillor Tim McClelland, former MLA Alderman Paul Rankin and the DUP group leader on council Alderman Mark Baxter with their party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Currently the DUP are the largest party sitting on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council closely followed by Sinn Fein.

Polling day for the 2023 council election in Northern Ireland has been pushed back by two weeks to avoid clashing with the coronation of King Charles III.

The election had been scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 4, but the government plans to move the date to Thursday, May 18.

Deputy Lord Mayor councillor Tim McClelland, former MLA Alderman Paul Rankin and the DUP group leader on council Alderman Mark Baxter speaking jointly said: We count it a real privilege as part of a strong united team to serve the good people of Lagan River.

"Over the last four years we have led the way on delivery and investment within the District Electoral Area whilst lobbying statutory agencies in terms of infrastructure and services. Our record of delivery is unrivalled and we have further projects that we would like to deliver if returned in May. We don’t take peoples vote for granted and have been incredibly grateful for the opportunity afforded to us this term.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in welcoming this selection added: “2023 will see the Local Government election and one of the youngest and most vibrant candidate pools the DUP has ever fielded. The date for the poll has rightly been moved to enable the country to celebrate the King’s coronation.

"This election will be an opportunity for unionism to show that the divisions of the past are mending. The lesson of the NI Assembly election was that division handed seats to our opponents. That mistake must not be repeated in the Council elections,” the Westminster MP said.