A newly-launched €7.7m programme for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area is being rolled out with the aim of developing and promoting community relations, respect, diversity and active citizenship.

The co-designed action plan is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

PEACEPLUS is a cross-border funding programme designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. The total value of PEACEPLUS is €1.14 billion.

PEACE Programmes have played an important role in reinforcing progress towards a more peaceful and stable society here since they were established in 1995.

Pictured at the launch of the ABC Council PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre; (left to right) Jerry Buttimer TD (Minister of State at the Irish Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht); Paul Sheridan (Director of Corporate Services, Special EU Programmes Body); Councillor Jessica Johnston (Deputy Lord Mayor, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough); Ruth Allen (Head of Community Development, ABC Council), Cllr Kevin Savage (Co-Chairperson, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon PEACEPLUS Partnership); Donna Stewart (Co-Chairperson, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon PEACEPLUS Partnership).. Picture: Edward Byrne Photography

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s four-year programme will roll out a series of social, community, cultural and capital projects and events.

The common thread that runs through the 40 projects is a need to enhance local provisions and break down barriers, to create opportunities for people and communities across the borough to engage with each other.

It is anticipated that 7,774 participants will engage with the programme.

Speaking at the launch of the PEACEPLUS action plan at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston said: “This programme of projects will provide an important opportunity to bring people and communities together through a wide variety of local engagement projects.

"The action plan has been carefully designed to align to Council’s Community Plan and more importantly, it reflects the input of a wide variety of stakeholders through the co-designed process.

"We are delighted that the new PEACEPLUS action plan is tailored to common needs and places a strong emphasis on breaking down barriers, improving community relations, providing cultural, recreation and training opportunities and creating spaces that all residents and communities can share.”

The creation of the ABC Borough Council action plan has been led by the collaborative efforts of the PEACEPLUS Partnership.

The Partnership has worked closely with council officers to craft the action plan, employing a co-design process that allowed various stakeholders from the borough, including community organisations, residents, statutory providers, public bodies, council staff and more to provide input into its development.

The projects include:

Enhancement of play spaces across nine strategically chosen sites within the borough

Three community capital projects

A series of mental health and wellbeing programmes

Social Supermarket programme focusing on addressing food insecurity and social exclusion

Community history and heritage projects and courses

Capacity building and community training programmes

Outdoor and environment programme, including forest schools and community growing projects.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, and Minister of State with Responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Jerry Buttimer TD, welcomed the announcement.

Minister Calleary said: “I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to all those who contributed to the formulation of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s PEACEPLUS co-designed local action plan.

"I am delighted that this remarkable action plan will receive support from my Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, in partnership with the Special EU Programmes Body and the Executive Office in Northern Ireland.

"I am confident that the regional community relations projects funded by this initiative will foster profound and meaningful interactions among individuals from diverse social, cultural, and political backgrounds. The successful execution of this plan will yield long-term benefits for the area”.