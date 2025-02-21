Every dog has its day and Max the stray’s fate looks to be scheduled for a date in March

A stray Dundonald dog’s fate could be decided in court just after St Patrick’s Day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) held a confidential briefing with councillors and the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that Max will potentially have his day in court scheduled for March 18.

A new behavioural assessment is also expected to be carried out on the suspect Pit Bull with suggestions of assessors to the council from the USPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max, a stray puppy, has been held on ‘death row’ at kennels since last Christmas.

Max the dog will have his day in court. Pic credit: LDRS

Two Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) wardens and an expert assessor from Merseyside Met Police have previously identified Max as a Pit Bull type breed. Under the UK’s Breed Specific Legislation (BSL) a Pit Bull is a banned dog, which could result in the animal being put down.

However, a fourth assessor, agreed between the local authority and the USPCA has concluded overall that Max is not deemed a Pit Bull Terrier Type.

Councillors have raised their concerns to council CEO David Burns over what has been claimed to be a lack of transparency regarding the dog’s assessment reports, which has led to multiple confidential briefings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS further understands the council has taken legal advice to withhold the full assessment reports from councillors, standing under an FoI (Freedom of Information) exemption stated as, ‘Section 32: Information about court, inquiry, or arbitration records’. Over 13,600 people have now signed an online petition ‘Mercy for Max’ to save the dog and more than £10,500 has also been raised on a GoFundMe page ‘Save Max from Euthanasia’.