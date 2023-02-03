Register
Former Deputy-Mayor to defend her Lisburn South seat at upcoming council election

Former Lisburn and Castlereagh Deputy Mayor, Alderman Amanda Grehan, has announced that she will defend her Lisburn South council seat in May’s local government elections.

By Julie-Ann Spence
48 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:07am

Alderman Grehan said: “It has been a privilege for me to serve the people of Lisburn South since 2014. If they give me their vote again in May I will continue to work hard for their best interests.

“During my time in Council I have undertaken many roles and made many contacts, which I have been able to use to support individual residents and groups in the area.

“We already have a strong team on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, but as support for the party has been growing in recent years we are confident that we can increase our team and give a stronger voice to residents.

Alliance election candidates Amanda Grehan and Peter Kennedy

"On a day to day basis I help residents with a wide range of issues, including benefits, housing and employment.

"I am delighted that the party has decided to run two candidates in most areas, including Lisburn South, and I will be joined on the ballot paper by my colleague and friend Peter Kennedy.”

Peter Kennedy said: “As a Lisburn resident I am aware that there are real issues to be addressed. If elected, a priority for me during these difficult financial times will be helping people find their way through the range of government help that is available and making sure they are getting all they are entitled to.

“Having worked for Barnardos for over 30 years, I am aware of the struggles disadvantaged families face on a daily basis.”

