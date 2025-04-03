Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Alderman William McCaughey has taken up the role again following the death last month of Beth Adger MBE.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ald McCaughey, who was previously first citizen in 2021-2022, has stepped up to fulfil duties until the council’s annual general meeting scheduled for June.

Speaking after a special meeting of council, Ald McCaughey paid tribute to his late DUP colleague. He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I return to office in these sad circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have all been profoundly grieved by the loss of Beth whose presence in council was a beacon of strength and dedication for so many years. She tirelessly worked for her community, offering guidance, assistance, and counsel.

Alderman William McCaughey has taken on the chain of office as the new Mayor of Mid and East Antrim. Photo: submitted

"Her unwavering commitment, even in the face of illness, is a poignant reminder of how much she loved and cared for the borough.

“I’m honoured to take up the chain of office. I look forward to working along with the Deputy Mayor, elected members, council officers and the citizens of our borough.”

The Mayor’s duties include presiding over council meetings, receiving distinguished visitors to the borough, acting as spokesperson to the local, national and international media plus promoting and raising awareness of the local authority’s main objectives and priority issues.