Four more Mid Ulster schools to get 20mph speed limit signs
However, none of them are in Dungannon, something which Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (DUP) is unhappy about.
DfI Roads will be introducing the part-time 20mph speed limits outside the following schools: Carntall PS, Aghintain Road, Clogher; St. Patrick’s PS, Glen Road, Maghera; St. Columb’s PS, Iniscarn Road, outside Desertmartin; and Fivemiletown PS, Ballagh Road, Fivemiletown.
The matter was listed for decision at the October Environment committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.
Cllr Cuthbertson said: “I think this is at least the third tranche of these 20mph [speed limits] outside schools.
“It’s strange. Well, I suppose they’re picked randomly, but I don’t believe there’s been any schools in the Dungannon area out of the last three tranches of them.
“Maybe it’s just worth noting that Dungannon has missed out again on it.”
Councillor Mark Robinson (DUP) was particularly pleased to note that Fivemiletown PS had been included in this latest tranche of 20mph speed limits.
He said: “It’s just to welcome this 20mph. I’ve been working with the folks at Fivemiletown for quite a while now, and anything that will help slow the traffic down has to be beneficial.
“So, I congratulate them and support this suggestion.”
The recommendation to allow the Department for Infrastructure to provide part-time 20mph signage outside the four schools in question was proposed by Councillor Brian McGuigan (Sinn Féin) and seconded by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin).