George Best Cup set for permanent home in Dundonald

The UK’s biggest disability football tournament is set for permanent fixture in Dundonald without the need for councillors’ approval.

The annual George Best Community Cup at Billy Neill Country Park involves over 500 players with 72 disability squads linked with the English Premiership and Championship as well as the Republic of Ireland taking part.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s communities and well-being committee agreed a request from the Irish Football Association (IFA) to donate the use of its soccer grounds and hand over future approvals to council officers.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council give the go ahead for the George Best Cup to be held at Dundonald pitches. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

Alderman Hazel Legge added: "I am happy to support this as it is a great tournament for diversity.

“I am delighted that we can host this event, which gets bigger and better year on year." The five-a-side competition held in June. More then 400 matches are due to be played over two days across 14 pitches at the Dundonald venue. Committee chairperson, Jonathan Craig added: “It is an absolutely incredible event to have in our council area.”