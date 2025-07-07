Gilford Castle guest house plans: here's what is proposed

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:01 BST
A consultation is currently underway regarding plans to convert Gilford Castle into a guest house, with an accessible bedroom on the ground floor, and additional bedroom accommodation on the first and second floors.

The plans also include landscaping works to facilitate level access, and garden improvements.

The planning application was lodged on June 9 by The Gas Office, Cromac Quay, Belfast, on behalf of Robert and Adrienne Moffett, 5 Banbridge Road, Gilford Castle.

HED (Historic Buildings) has considered the impacts of the proposal on the listed buildings, and on the basis of the information provided, advises they are content with the proposal as presented.

Gilford Castle. Credit: ABC planning portalplaceholder image
Gilford Castle. Credit: ABC planning portal

Gilford Castle is a two-storey Victorian Scottish-Baronial style country house or ‘castle’ dating back to around 1865. The house stands on a site occupying around 207 acres.

The property was purchased in 2020 by its current owners, and restoration work to the historic fabric of the main house has started under a separate approvals process.

This included the laying of new service connections around the house and along the driveway, a wastewater treatment tank, and a timber clad modular plant room set into the banks to the north of the main house.

A design and access statement, submitted as part of the planning application, states: “A carefully considered landscape scheme is required to raise the quality of the setting of the listed structures, bringing the demesne back to being reflective of the status afforded to it as a ‘Historic Park, Garden/Demesne.’

A more formal garden arrangement is being proposed, with a series of terraces, and a linear symmetrical lawn and planting. Credit: ABC planning portalplaceholder image
A more formal garden arrangement is being proposed, with a series of terraces, and a linear symmetrical lawn and planting. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The extent of the proposed landscaping works is limited to the area around the house. A more formal garden arrangement is proposed to the south side of the stable building with a series of terraces, and a linear symmetrical lawn and planting.

“The proposal associated with this application aims to change the use of Gilford Castle from a private residential property to a guest accommodation. The proposed guest accommodation comprises of 10 bedrooms, allowing for a total of 20 visitors to stay at the accommodation at one time.

“Each bedroom is equipped with its own en-suite bathroom or wet room with a WC. There is one accessible bedroom on the ground floor, eight bedrooms on the first floor, and one bedroom on the second floor.”

The extent of the proposed landscaping works is limited to the area around Gilford Castle. Credit: ABC planning portalplaceholder image
The extent of the proposed landscaping works is limited to the area around Gilford Castle. Credit: ABC planning portal

In August 2024, a planning application for a new vehicle entrance into Gilford Castle – one that would have been designed for large vehicles – was withdrawn.

Had the applicants proceeded with their application, they would have been unlikely to be granted planning permission as they wanted the existing access point to remain in use, in addition to the proposed new access point, contrary to current policy.

In 2006, Planning Service turned down plans for a £25m golf course development in the castle demesne. The course, which would have been designed by golfing legend Darren Clarke, would have been of international standard and would have created around 100 full-time and part-time jobs.

The project also included converting the listed castle building into high-quality residential accommodation, with a number of top-quality houses overlooking the fairways.

A petition, urging Planning Service to reconsider their stance and signed by over 2,500, was to no avail, and the redevelopment plans were abandoned at the time.

