Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application for six apartments at 415 Antrim Road, Glengormley, was refused by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee that a previous application for the location had been refused last June.

A report to the committee said the site currently contains a single storey, detached dwelling with its own gated entrance. Residential properties are located either side, a two-storey apartment block, at 417 Antrim Road and a single storey, detached dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning officer said the proposal has been reduced from three storeys to two storeys although the number of units planned remains the same. She added the scale and massing is “considered acceptable” and that the recommendation is for approval.

Apartment proposal at 415 Antrim Road, Glengormley - the application site is marked with a red arrow. Picture: Antrim & Newtownabbey BC planning portal.

The committee report noted: “It is considered that the scale, proportions and massing of the proposal respects the surrounding context and is appropriate to the character and topography of the site.

"The design of the proposed development replicates the design of a number of dwellings in the locality of the site.”

The officer indicated four letters of objection highlighting concerns over scale and massing, overlooking and over-shadowing, insufficient parking and noise impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She pointed out the proposed design and appearance is “considered acceptable”, adding it “will not have any significant impact on neighbours”.

"Overall, it is considered that this new apartment block is compatible with its neighbouring development in terms of design, scale and appearance and will not appear as incongruous in the surrounding area,” the report stated.

However, Kevin McCann, an objector, said he believed that the proposal would “completely change the character of the area” and claimed that it would be “nearly twice the height” of existing bungalows and considers it to be “wider and longer” than the application rejected last June.

He expressed concern that it would “significantly impact” on availability of natural light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McCann’s wife Goretti McCann added: “We also enjoy reflected light throughout the day.”

She went on to say that the proposed development would have “significant detrimental impact on enjoyment of our property” and she believed there would be “significant invasion of privacy” during the construction period.

Paul Creagh, planning agent, told the committee: “We have reduced the overall mass and footprint of the building considerably.” He noted that the planned development had been reduced from three storeys to a two-storey building.

DUP Alderman Matthew Magill indicated objection over the proposed location of the bike and bin store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee report noted: “An area of communal open space is shown to the rear of the apartment block, with a detached, single storey bike and bin store positioned along the north-eastern boundary. ”

He was advised that there is “manoeuvrability on the bike shed”.

In response to a query over parking by Sinn Fein Councillor Rosie Kinnear, she was told that nine car parking spaces are required and nine are proposed.

Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE proposed refusing the application on the basis of “adverse local effect” in terms of loss of light and shadowing, inappropriate to character and topography of the site as well as mass and appearance of the planned building. This was seconded by party colleague, Alderman Tom Campbell.

Planning permission was refused after six members backed the proposal with three against and one abstention.