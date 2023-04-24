Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has confirmed new shop front signage has been put in place as part of a £17.4m regeneration in Glengormley town centre.

“As part of the major regeneration programme underway in Glengormley town centre, the council has been working with the owners of the units from Creative Tiles to the Movie House to upgrade the shop fronts and introduce new signage,” a spokesperson said.

“The council can confirm that the signage is in place at the Glenwell Road shop fronts. In line with the completion timeframe for the physical works, it was anticipated that planning permission would be secured in March however this was delayed until April.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new signage was approved at a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee last Monday evening as part of an extensive regeneration of the town centre funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund, Department for Communities and council.

Glengormley.

Planners anticipated it would “tidy up the front appearance of the buildings and create a more uniform frontage”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed signage respects the locality and amenity of the area,” a report to the committee noted.

A three-storey flagship office complex has been given the go-ahead on the site of the adjacent former PSNI station. The £7m development will provide workspace, communal space, meeting/conference facilities, catering, showering facilities, parking and landscaping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Glengormley PSNI Station

An extensive public realm scheme of environmental improvements from Glenwell Road, extending beyond the car wash site at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road, is also in the pipeline.