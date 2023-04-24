Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
8 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
8 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
9 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
11 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
11 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Glengormley gets new shop front signage

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has confirmed new shop front signage has been put in place as part of a £17.4m regeneration in Glengormley town centre.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

“As part of the major regeneration programme underway in Glengormley town centre, the council has been working with the owners of the units from Creative Tiles to the Movie House to upgrade the shop fronts and introduce new signage,” a spokesperson said.

“The council can confirm that the signage is in place at the Glenwell Road shop fronts. In line with the completion timeframe for the physical works, it was anticipated that planning permission would be secured in March however this was delayed until April.”

The new signage was approved at a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee last Monday evening as part of an extensive regeneration of the town centre funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund, Department for Communities and council.

Most Popular
Glengormley.Glengormley.
Glengormley.

Planners anticipated it would “tidy up the front appearance of the buildings and create a more uniform frontage”.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed signage respects the locality and amenity of the area,” a report to the committee noted.

A three-storey flagship office complex has been given the go-ahead on the site of the adjacent former PSNI station. The £7m development will provide workspace, communal space, meeting/conference facilities, catering, showering facilities, parking and landscaping.

Read More
King Charles III Coronation: Newtownabbey man 'honoured' to be attending histori...
Former Glengormley PSNI StationFormer Glengormley PSNI Station
Former Glengormley PSNI Station

An extensive public realm scheme of environmental improvements from Glenwell Road, extending beyond the car wash site at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road, is also in the pipeline.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:Newtownabbey CouncilAntrimDepartment for Communities