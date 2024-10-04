GP practices in Ballyclare and Glengormley submit planning applications for expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two GP centres in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough could be set to expand their premises if planning applications submitted to the local authority are approved.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyclare Group Practice Medical Centre at George Avenue and Rosehall Medical Practice at Mallusk Road, Glengormley are seeking to extend their buildings.

Both have applied to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council planners for an extension to their medical centres for “multi-disciplinary team accommodation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter submitted by the Department for Infrastructure Roads says the proposal by Ballyclare Group Practice GP partners will require additional car parking.

Ballyclare Group Practice in George Avenue. Picture: Google

"he letter said: “The existing centre has sub-standard parking available for staff and patients. The proposal will require additional parking of approximately 20 extra spaces for the loss of two existing spaces.”

Commenting on the planning applications, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “Subject to business case approval and funding, the proposed investment in the premises will increase capacity for GP services and Primary Care multi-disciplinary teams, improving the access and experience for primary care service users.

"Timescales and costs for the developments are subject to the completion of a full business case and procurement exercise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separately, in August, a business case for a £1.4m mental health facility in Carrickfergus was approved by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust board

Dr Petra Corr, divisional director of mental health, learning disability and community well-being, outlined a proposal for a new modular building at Carrickfergus Health Centre, Taylor’s Avenue.

Dr Corr indicated, currently, the Carrickfergus mental health team is split between two bases, one at Carrickfergus Health Centre and another in Newtownabbey.

Dr Corr said that she is seeking a “fit-for-purpose” facility as the team does not have a base in the Carrick area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business case also “highlights the need for investment for the provision of sustainable accommodation for the community mental health team to improve the quality of care and experience for service users and to ensure that staff are able to provide assessment and treatment in an environment that supports an optimum model of care”, it has been stated.