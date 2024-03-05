Green light for Moira park and ride facility despite road safety fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the Translink application, following a three hour meeting.

Objectors from a competing Moira train station park and ride application by private developer Nigel Herdman, had been refused last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His representative, architect Paul McCreanor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are instructed to submit an application to Planning Appeals Commission in respect of our application.

Go ahead for Moira park and ride despite concerns about the A26 Road, Moira. Pic credit: Google

“We are considering options, including judicial review, for the Translink application.”

A report provided to the committee showed that Translink, working with its “strategic partner” the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), “deliberately” kept the parking spaces low at 465 lots, so as not to trigger a traffic increase policy requiring the upgrade of the nearby A26 junction with Station Road.

A spokesperson for the Translink application said in chambers: “This park and ride design was put forward due to very serious dangers for pedestrians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is no safe access at this time across to the train station, quite simply the safety concern overshadows everything else. This is a top priority for Translink and DfI”.

The spokesperson added: ““This is the most dangerous level crossing anywhere in Northern Ireland on the Translink network.

“There will be an enhanced drop off as well, as at the moment it is absolute mayhem in the morning with school children in the area.”

Further concerns were raised by elected reps of a second “pocket road” junction being used as an “illegal right turn”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Committee chairperson, Martin Gregg (Alliance) said that DfI had provided him with what he says is a “commitment” to review the traffic and safety features of the pocket road.Lisburn North DUP Councillor Jonathan Craig added: “In my 23 years as an elected representative, this road has had safety issues.

“No one rightfully would not agree that having this facility will take cars off the road and away from other parking areas.

“However, I do look forward to a future review of the other junction in to Station Road.”