Green light for Moira park and ride facility despite road safety fears
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the Translink application, following a three hour meeting.
Objectors from a competing Moira train station park and ride application by private developer Nigel Herdman, had been refused last month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His representative, architect Paul McCreanor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are instructed to submit an application to Planning Appeals Commission in respect of our application.
“We are considering options, including judicial review, for the Translink application.”
A report provided to the committee showed that Translink, working with its “strategic partner” the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), “deliberately” kept the parking spaces low at 465 lots, so as not to trigger a traffic increase policy requiring the upgrade of the nearby A26 junction with Station Road.
A spokesperson for the Translink application said in chambers: “This park and ride design was put forward due to very serious dangers for pedestrians.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“There is no safe access at this time across to the train station, quite simply the safety concern overshadows everything else. This is a top priority for Translink and DfI”.
The spokesperson added: ““This is the most dangerous level crossing anywhere in Northern Ireland on the Translink network.
“There will be an enhanced drop off as well, as at the moment it is absolute mayhem in the morning with school children in the area.”
Further concerns were raised by elected reps of a second “pocket road” junction being used as an “illegal right turn”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Committee chairperson, Martin Gregg (Alliance) said that DfI had provided him with what he says is a “commitment” to review the traffic and safety features of the pocket road.Lisburn North DUP Councillor Jonathan Craig added: “In my 23 years as an elected representative, this road has had safety issues.
“No one rightfully would not agree that having this facility will take cars off the road and away from other parking areas.
“However, I do look forward to a future review of the other junction in to Station Road.”
After the committee went into confidential session for legal advice, a vote was taken with all councillors in favour of the application.