Mr O’Dowd’s statement comes in response to a question raised by Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler, who asked for an update on plans to alleviate traffic congestion in Moira.

"Since becoming an MLA for Lagan Valley in 2016 I have repeatedly called for a solution to the traffic chaos that besets Moira village,” said Mr Butler.

"The suggestion of a bypass to alleviate the daily nose to tail and lengthy traffic standstill has not received sufficient political priority nor sufficient urgency to assess viability as a potential remedy.

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler has sought an update from the Department for Infrastructure on plans to tackle traffic congestion in Moira village. Pic credit: NIWD

"My recent question to Minister O’Dowd has shown once again that Moira remains to be a pawn to be batted between Planning at Council and the Department of Infrastructure.

"However the actions of the Department to delay the Lisburn Development Plan mean that a solution is not on their radar.

"Given the public safety issues for pedestrians and drivers, the significant levels of inconvenience to all and the detrimental impact on our environment I will continue to make the case for a deliverable solution that the Department cannot ignore.”

In his response to Mr Butler, the Minister said: “The future transport needs of Moira village will be considered as part of the new Eastern Transport Plan (ETP) being developed by the Department.