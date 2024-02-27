Lagan Valley MLA calls for action to tackle traffic issues in Moira
Mr O’Dowd’s statement comes in response to a question raised by Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler, who asked for an update on plans to alleviate traffic congestion in Moira.
"Since becoming an MLA for Lagan Valley in 2016 I have repeatedly called for a solution to the traffic chaos that besets Moira village,” said Mr Butler.
"The suggestion of a bypass to alleviate the daily nose to tail and lengthy traffic standstill has not received sufficient political priority nor sufficient urgency to assess viability as a potential remedy.
"My recent question to Minister O’Dowd has shown once again that Moira remains to be a pawn to be batted between Planning at Council and the Department of Infrastructure.
"However the actions of the Department to delay the Lisburn Development Plan mean that a solution is not on their radar.
"Given the public safety issues for pedestrians and drivers, the significant levels of inconvenience to all and the detrimental impact on our environment I will continue to make the case for a deliverable solution that the Department cannot ignore.”
In his response to Mr Butler, the Minister said: “The future transport needs of Moira village will be considered as part of the new Eastern Transport Plan (ETP) being developed by the Department.
“In the interim, the Department will continue to monitor the existing arrangements within the village together with other similar locations.”