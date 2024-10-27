Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposal for new social housing has been given the go-ahead at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten semi-detached, three-bedroomed houses, are planned at a site between Fernagh Parade and Ypres Park in Newtownabbey.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee that the proposal, supported by the Housing Executive, would “fulfil a need for social housing in the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that a financial contribution will be made by the developer for the redevelopment of King’s Park.

A proposal for new social housing was given the go-ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee. Picture: unsplash

She indicated that there have been four letters of objection regarding potential impact on residential amenity, increased traffic and need for social housing in the area.

The officer went on to say that the development proposal is not considered to have an “unacceptable impact on amenity”.

Supporting information submitted to planners details a letter from the Housing Executive which “demonstrates a need for social housing in this area”. It is outlined that in March last year, 376 applicants were on the housing stress waiting list for the surrounding area (Rathcoole, Rathfern and Bleach Green).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also highlighted a letter from housing association, Connswater Homes, indicating support for the proposal and confirmed that last March, there were 3,119 applicants on the waiting list for homes in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area, 2,378 of which were assessed as being in “housing stress”.

A report to the committee says: “It is acknowledged that there is a clear need for social housing in the area which is reiterated within the letters of support received.”

It also said: “Given the lay-out and density of neighbouring residential developments, it is considered that the density of the proposed development will not result in an adverse impact on the character of this area.

“It is considered that the proposal would not create any significant negative impacts in terms of overlooking or overshadowing to the dwellings opposite along Fernagh Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would not have an unacceptable impact on the residential amenity of existing or proposed properties.”

North Belfast DUP MLA Philip Brett, who was speaking at the meeting, highlighted a lack of social or affordable housing in the area.

“We want to attract more families to move into this area. This is an unsightly piece of land which has been a launch pad for anti-social behaviour in the recent years,” said Mr Brett. He also commented that King’s Park is “in need of investment”.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster commented that it would “tidy up an area that has lain barren for quite some time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He proceeded to ask about window glazing noting that the proposed development would be located beside the Belfast to Larne and Londonderry railway lines.

Planning consultant Gavin McGill replied that the railway line has been considered and noise and vibration impact assessments have been carried out.

Threemilewater DUP Councillor Sam Flanagan proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Rosie Kinnear,