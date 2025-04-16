Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has expressed his“astonishment and despair” over what he described as “delaying tactics” which are “preventing public access” to Jointure Bay in Greenisland.

Commenting on last week’s decision by Mid and East Antrim councillors at a meeting of the borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, Mr Dickson said that the proposed way forward agreed by the council and NI Water would have “cleared the way for beach access at minimal cost to council”.

A report presented to the committee said that discussions have been taking place between the local authority and NI Water since 2020 over pedestrian access to the Shore Road location.

An online petition by campaign group ‘Share the Shore’ urged NI Water and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to make the area accessible.

Stewart Dickson MLA at Jointure Bay, Greenisland. Picture: supplied by Stewart Dickson.

The committee report indicated that recent investigation has “identified that council has freehold status of a significant area at Jointure Bay but currently no public access”.

Members were advised: “Following discussions, NI Water have indicated that an agreement could be reached whereby council would relocate the existing gates further down the lane way; position a lockable bollard at the entrance of the lane way to maintain pedestrian access only; undertake to maintain the gate and any fencing; maintain the bollard and maintain the steps/access provided onto the foreshore.”

However, Knockagh Ulster Unionist councillor Alderman Andrew Wilson seconded by party colleague Councillor Bethany Ferris proposed that a decision is deferred until a community consultation takes place.

Ald Wilson asked why residents in the vicinity of Jointure Bay have not been included in discussions. He indicated that they were “not happy” about any potential anti-social behaviour. He also highlighted previous concerns over repair costs and health and safety.

Mr Dickson said it was “regrettable and unfortunate” that the vote would result in further delays, “denying and scuppering access to the shore before a foot could be set on the beach or a toe dipped in the water”.

“Remarkably it has emerged that MEA has discovered that the foreshore in this area is their freehold property, owned by the very ratepayers currently being denied the ability to enjoy it,” he said.