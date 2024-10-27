Greenmount: planning approval granted to create 'fit for purpose' redeveloped CAFRE campus near Antrim
The proposal includes the demolition of Fulton Hall, Boyd Hall, the technology building and student accommodation and the construction of new student accommodation, teaching facilities, conference building, staff offices and facilities, parking and landscaping.
The Greenmount campus buildings at Tirgracy Road are situated within 18 hectares of landscaped gardens and grounds. A number of the existing buildings within the campus are Grade B1 listed, including Manor House, the principal’s lodge and a pair of gate lodges.
A report to the planning committee said that one letter of representation has been received. Concerns raised included potential increased risk of pluvial flooding; pollution risk to the Six Mile Water River; issues with sewerage.
The report noted that Greenmount College is one of three agricultural colleges in Northern Ireland providing residential courses for young farmers entering the industry. An agricultural college has been located at this site since the early 1900s.
The report stated that the infrastructure has “reached the end of its economic life and is inefficient to run in terms of energy consumption, maintenance requirements and student management”.
The proposed redevelopment “aims to ensure a fit for purpose campus that will meet the current Department of Education standards and the future needs of staff, students and the agri-food industry”.
The proposal will increase student accommodation from 208 to 250 beds with an enrolment of 682.
The proposal also includes a number of renewable energy initiatives including the installation of roof-mounted solar panels, a ground source heat pump and a battery energy storage system.
The planned teaching building comprises a mix of classrooms, research laboratories, practical veterinary rooms, prep rooms and a lecture theatre. The proposed student accommodation has been described as “a significant building in scale and massing. accommodates a mix of bedrooms with ensuite, communal kitchen and living areas across all four floors with a common room and gym on the ground floor.
A third building, which would accommodate a conference building, hub and staff building is located to the west of the teaching building and student accommodation, is connected to the existing Greenmount Resource Centre
Each of the three buildings is to be laid out with an individual courtyard and communal areas, residents’ garden and barbecue area. The work is expected to be carried out in three phases.
