Homeowners in Lisburn and Castlereagh face a 3.98% rates hike
At a special meeting, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council set its domestic and non-domestic district rates for the incoming year - both of which are below the level of inflation.
For the average household within the council area with a capital value of £145,000, this means an increase of 39 pence per week or £1.69 per month.
Alderman Owen Gawith, Chair of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee said: “These are difficult times, not least because of the cost-of-living crisis so many are facing. Many of the financial pressures experienced by our ratepayers also affect us as a council.
“Despite this, we have focused on ensuring that our proposed rate increase is as low as possible for both domestic and non-domestic properties, and below the 4% level of inflation.
“I expect that Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will continue to have the lowest district rate for households in Northern Ireland – and one of the lowest for businesses.
“The council has an important role to play in the day-to-day life of this area – delivering vital services that are second to none in terms of quality, efficiency and value for money.
“We want to deliver on what’s important for people – operating high-quality leisure facilities, delivering essential services and turning key plans for the area into reality."
“Our ambitious £128 million capital investment plan will support the local economy, help create jobs and breathe new life into our communities - creating solid foundations for the future.
“In the new financial year, we plan to spend £29.7 million across a range of capital projects including the new Dundonald International Ice Bowl; new pitches at Lisburn’s Laurelhill Sports Zone and Carryduff’s Lough Moss Leisure Centre, as well as the redevelopment of Hilden School.
“We will spend £14.5 million on disposing of waste and providing recycling services, as well as £2.7 million on cleaning our streets and public spaces. An allocation of £6.4 million will go towards maintaining our leisure and community centres across the area - and a further £5.5 million will help keep our award-winning parks and green spaces vibrant and welcoming,” he added.