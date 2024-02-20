New statistics released shows council's dog fouling campaign has reached almost 3million people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has released statistics on its recent ‘Pick It Up’ campaign, which launched in November 2022 and lasted five months.

An evaluation report of the £25,000 Local Investment Programme (2022-23) has also shown that complaints of dog fouling increased during and after the campaign.

The report stated: “Through social media we reached an audience of 2,737,937 users resulting in a total of 20,831 link clicks.

“The dog fouling media campaign through radio advertisements, outdoor advertising, consisting mainly of bus and bus stop advertisements, and social media bursts.

“The campaign was launched on November y7, 2022 and in the preceding five months a total of 93 complaints were received.