Plans for an investment which could reach £20m at the former Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick were given the go-ahead at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

A 68-suite extension of the Kingfisher Hotel, at Paradise Walk, is planned to include expansion of the ground floor function room and conservatory, provision of 21 shepherds’ huts, log cabins and glamping pods, manager’s lodge, 304 additional car parking spaces and landscaping.

A planning officer told the committee that the design of the proposed four-storey extension is “reflective of the existing hotel”.

She added that the proposed hotel extension, shepherds’ huts and cabins are considered to be of “an acceptable design appropriate to the site”, adding that the scale of the proposed manager’s dwelling, a detached two-storey building, is also “acceptable”.

Plans to extend the former Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick have been given the go-ahead. Picture: Google

A total of 14 objections have been received relating to concerns over potential over-development, impact on the character of the area and impact on existing infrastructure. However, the officer went on to say that the proposals will have “no detrimental impact on neighbouring properties”.

A report to the committee said that a “glazed link will extend from the extension, connecting to the proposed sun room and from this to the existing hotel building”.

“On the ground floor, the proposal is to accommodate a function room, ground floor toilets, lobby, bar and storage and cloakrooms. The first, second and third floors are to accommodate 20 bedroom suites respectively with the remaining eight suites to be accommodated on the fourth floor.”

The glamping cabins are to be located to the north-west of the proposed extension and will replace the existing driving range building.

Kingfisher Hotel extension. Picture: A&NBC planning portal

Ten proposed shepherds’ huts will be located to the south-west of the hotel building and will be on wheels with a curved roof. They will provide a living/kitchen area, shower room and bedroom.

Three log cabins and eight glamping pods will each provide two bedrooms, a shower room, a kitchen and living area.

Speaking at the meeting, applicant Patrick Kearney said that the council has been “very supportive” of the redevelopment which has cost £14m, to date, for a “total refurbishment” of rooms, restaurant and golf course.

“We want to mimic Gleneagles in Scotland, ” said Mr Kearney.”There is no reason why Northern Ireland can’t have a destination like Gleneagles.”

He went on to say that the proposed extension represents the second phase of the redevelopment, which he indicated, is expected to cost between £14m to £20m, will create 120 jobs on completion and up to 50 construction jobs.

"We are looking forward to getting on with it,” he added.

Planning agent Stephen Blaney said: “Considerable investment has been made in the infrastructure of this hotel already. All we need are more tourists attracted to an enhanced offering. This is what a 68-suite extension will provide.”

He went on to say that there are “no significant neighbourhood amenity concerns, parking or road concerns, ecological or archaeological concerns”.

In response to a query from Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster, Mr Blaney indicated that the company will be working with NI Water to “get a solution to sewerage issues in Templepatrick”.

Cllr Foster asked about noise monitoring at the hotel.

The agent replied: “We are quite happy with the conditions that the environmental health officer has proposed.

“If you require additional monitoring, there will be no problem with that.”

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE asked if a condition for the manager’s dwelling could include the manager’s family.

Threemilewater Alliance councillor Alderman Tom Campbell moved the recommendation to grant planning permission, seconded by Cllr Webb.

Following a vote, the application was approved unanimously.