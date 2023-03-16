Register
Lack of care packages having a detrimental affect on families across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon says SF councillor Catherine Nelson

A ‘sharp decline in the number of care packages delivered over Winter is deeply concerning’ says Sinn Féin Cllr Catherine Nelson

By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT

Mrs Nelson said the situation was ‘impacting on families badly in need of support’.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Catherine Nelson from Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Commenting on reports from the Department of Health that 2,780 people are waiting for a care package, Cllr Nelson said: “Families across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council are experience the absence of care packages on a daily basis and it has a huge detrimental impact on them and their loved ones.

“I am in regular contact with the Trust trying to secure care packages but the reality is with over 2,700 people on a waiting list, staff are also facing huge challenges due to lack of resources and understaffing. This needs to be urgently addressed.

“Families and health workers need a health minister in place and an Executive working together to invest in the health service, to hire more staff and tackle waiting lists now.”

