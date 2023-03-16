A ‘sharp decline in the number of care packages delivered over Winter is deeply concerning’ says Sinn Féin Cllr Catherine Nelson

Mrs Nelson said the situation was ‘impacting on families badly in need of support’.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Catherine Nelson from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Commenting on reports from the Department of Health that 2,780 people are waiting for a care package, Cllr Nelson said: “Families across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council are experience the absence of care packages on a daily basis and it has a huge detrimental impact on them and their loved ones.

“I am in regular contact with the Trust trying to secure care packages but the reality is with over 2,700 people on a waiting list, staff are also facing huge challenges due to lack of resources and understaffing. This needs to be urgently addressed.