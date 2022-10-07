The development proposal from medical supplies company Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is for an extension to its premises at Redlands Crescent.

Principal planning officer Gary McGuinness told councillors at Thursday morning’s meeting of the planning committee that the 7,400sq metre extension would be located on waste ground north of the factory with the potential to create 28 new jobs.

It will provide additional production and storage space, parking and turning and associated landscaping.

Terumo at Redlands Crescent, Larne. Pic: Google

This is one of two plants operated by Terumo BCT in Larne which employs 300 staff in the town to manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The company said in a previous statement: “In Larne, Terumo BCT Ltd has 40 years’ experience in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and medical device products which are used as sterile solutions in intravenous therapies, anti-coagulants used in blood technologies. blood component storage solutions and perfusion therapy solutions.

“With on-site research and development capabilities, we have a healthy future pipeline of projects as we expand current products and bring in new products and platforms that will provide opportunities for growth. This will be supported by the planning application through the addition of warehouse space at the harbour facility.”

Fill Positions

Currently, the company is seeking to fill 28 positions in a number of areas including manufacturing, engineering, maintenance and quality.

The company added: “We believe the local community and the talent based in Northern Ireland will support the continued success of our business in Larne.”

Mr McGuinness told the committee the Northern Ireland Environment Agency has expressed concerns regarding the sewerage capacity at Larne Waste Water Treatment Works adding that “all issues have been addressed”.

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Robert Logan commented: “It is an industrial area. I would be very happy to propose we accept the recommendation.”

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid added: “It is a good news story, bringing more jobs to Larne.”

The company previously announced details to increase its community outreach activities, for example, through support of the Professor Brian Cox hosted Science Summer School programme.