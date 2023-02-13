The Maxol-sponsored Carrick 1st XV suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of current league leaders Ballyclare in a match played under the new lights at Tom Simms Memorial Park on Thursday (February 9).

The score of 45 -10 in favour of the visitors perhaps overstates the difference between the two sides as 12 of Ballyclare's points came as the game moved into injury time with the result having long since been determined. With Grosvenor losing to Enniskillen on Saturday, Carrick cannot now finish any lower than eighth place in the league and thus should avoid any play-off issues.

This was a game of four quarters. Ballyclare were totally dominant in the first but Carrick's superb defence restricted them to just one try; the home side fought back in the second quarter to claim an excellent try of their own but did concede another try on the half-hour mark to leave the visitors leading 14 – 5 at the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballyclare then put the result beyond doubt with a devastating spell in the first 12 minutes of the second half when, in wave after wave of attacks, they scored three tries, two of them converted, to take a 33 – 5 lead.

Carrick RFC are at home to Clogher Valley on Wednesday, February 15. Google image

Carrick did dominate territory and possession in the final quarter, during part of which the visitors were down to 14 men as a consequence of a yellow card, but could manage only one try. Then in the dying minutes some scrappy play allowed the visitors to pick up two late tries and give the scoreboard a somewhat lopsided look.

For Carrick there were some good individual performances with Ryan McGonigle, Chris Rodgers and Adam Gibney carrying strongly and playing their part in Carrick's defensive effort. Full-back Fionn McCormack had a very good game, solid under the high ball - no easy feat under floodlights - and involved in most of Carrick's attacking moves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Great Vision

Dan Curley also had a good game at out-half, particularly with his line kicking. He and McCormack combined to produce Carrick's first try with the out-half showing great vision and putting in an accurate cross-kick which was acrobatically gathered by the full-back who shrugged off several defenders to score.

Carrick's second try - after a long period camped in and around the Ballyclare 22 - was scored by Ryan McGonigle who picked up from the base of a five-metre scrum and forced his way over in the 75th

minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All in all, this was a very impressive display by Ballyclare who showed pace and power in equal measure. It is to Carrick's credit that they were able to contain them for lengthy periods of the match but the three try spell at the start of the second half would have done for most sides in this league and Carrick were no exception.

Carrick play their last league match on Wednesday, February 15 and it won't get any easier as they host Clogher Valley who will be seeking a bonus point win in their bid to overtake Ballyclare at the top of the table.