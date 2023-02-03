Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Deputy Mayor opposes housing development plans

A Co Down housing development is facing stern opposition from a council deputy mayor who wants to save “the only scrap of open green space” in a residential area.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council representative has said she is “appalled” at the proposed five house plans between Laurelgrove Manor and Knockbracken Road.

However, the developer has rejected the local politician’s claims, stating approval for the lands had been agreed over 25 years ago and failed to build only due to the recession.

LCCC Deputy Mayor, Michelle Guy (Alliance) said: “Whilst it is early days in the planning process the key here will be that we demonstrate this land is not, as it is described in the paperwork as ‘vacant’, but that we show it is and has been used by residents for many years as open space.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Michelle Guy at the proposed development site

“I myself along with my kids have had first hand experience of using ‘the green’ for recreation."

The Local Democracy Service contacted Fraser Houses (NI) Ltd about the planning application.

A spokesperson on behalf of the applicant said: “The site had approval for six apartments during the 10 years from 1997 until November 2007, but the scheme was not built because of the recession.

“Now the owner is ready to build and has redesigned the site for five houses to match the kind of houses in the area and avoid any overlooking.

“Following the success of its sister company Fraser Millar with the passive houses at nearby Lancaster Park, similar energy-saving, low carbon standards will apply.

“The site is left-over land, not set aside as open space in any planning approval or zoned as open space in an area plan.

“It fulfils planning policy to develop small vacant sites to help meet the need for more housing within the urban footprint.

“It has not been developed as a usable amenity.

“The reason that it appears as a tidy grassed area is because the developer has cut the grass over the years until it can be employed as planned, as a site for houses. It could have been left rough and fenced off.

