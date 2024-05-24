Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council is facing a tirade of criticism for “abandoning” a city cemetery like a “no man’s land war zone” with local families concerned about loved ones overgrown graves.

The lack of maintenance at Lisburn’s Blaris graveyard has caused a heated reaction on social media after people visiting the cemetery were left “horrified” on the condition of the local authority site.

Complaints of long grass, weeds and broken memorials have been raised with the council denying any budget cutbacks on regular maintenance of its cemeteries.

One commentator wrote: ”My mum and dad were up at the Blaris Cemetery yesterday visiting my nan and grandad’s grave, when they noticed how the grass hasn’t been cut and looks like it hasn’t been taken care of, who is it you can complain too? Think this is disgusting, the cemetery looks abandoned.”

Cllr Gary Hynds has spoken out over the state of Blaris cemetery. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Others said: “I have just come back from there and was horrified at the state of the place. I have never seen it like this. Even if they are having a no mow May it’s taken a few weeks to get to the state it is in.”

“Some council properties are beautifully cared for, such as Castle Gardens, but Blaris is like no man’s land in a war zone. Pitiful and so disrespectful.”

“It’s like a jungle at the moment.”

“An insult to the dead buried.”

Upset has been caused over the lack of maintenance at Blaris Cemetery. Pic credit: LDR

“They really are heartless when it comes to the cemetery and I now hate going to visit my son’s grave. My opinion is that the cemetery is the last on the council list and they couldn’t care less.”

Lisburn North Independent Councillor Gary Hynds said: “I’m dreadfully sorry to see it this way.

“I have been speaking to the officers responsible, having had reports from members of the public, and having gone out to Blaris to see the situation for myself.

“I hope to see this sorted asap (as soon as possible) and have had that commitment.

Lisburn and Castlereagh have pledged to cut the grass at Blaris Cemetery following complaints. Pic credit: LDR

“At the relevant committee meeting I will also be asking for commitments to ensure we have the correct staffing levels and priorities in place to ensure this does not occur again in future.

“Like so many others, my own family are at rest there and they deserve to have respectful surroundings all year round, no excuses.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) with a pledge now made from the local authority to bring the cemetery up to standard.

A council spokesperson said: “Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is responsible for maintaining the grass within its cemeteries. This includes those on the Blaris Road.

“The grass within the Blaris cemetery is scheduled to be cut weekly, but this is dependent on weather.

“Cemeteries in the other areas are on a fortnightly cutting schedule. We have not reduced the grass cutting due to cost.

“Unfortunately, until the beginning of May the weather conditions meant grass cutting was not possible.

“The grass cutting schedule has also been impacted by an increased number of burials in Blaris cemetery in recent weeks.