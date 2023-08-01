Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is proud to retain its Green Flags

At a recent event at Killeavy Castle Estate, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council heard it had retained six prestigious Green Flag Awards.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:06 BST

Dr Sue Christie OBE, Chair of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful presented the council with its awards.

The city’s Green Flag parks are: Billy Neill MBE Country Park, Moat Park, Moira Demesne, Bells Lane Allotments, Sir Milne Barbour Memorial Park and Wallace Park.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, said: “We are very proud to play our part and provide quality parks and green spaces. To keep our seven prestigious Green Flag awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our staff and volunteers.

Most Popular
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is delighted to retain the Green Flags for six of its local parks. Pic credit: LCCCLisburn and Castlereagh City Council is delighted to retain the Green Flags for six of its local parks. Pic credit: LCCC
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is delighted to retain the Green Flags for six of its local parks. Pic credit: LCCC

“It is important that the green spaces within our communities offer opportunities for families and individuals to be active outdoors and get together. As Mayor I am delighted to have the opportunity to say ‘well done’ to everyone involved and let’s keep up the good work.”

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Wellbeing Chairman, added: “Retaining all seven awards is a tremendous achievement. The national recognition we have received for our council area once again is fantastic.

"Throughout the year, our team works diligently to keep our parks and open spaces in great shape. Yet it is not only council officers who have played a role in keeping these award winning spaces neat and tidy.

Read More
Castlereagh Hills Golf Course welcomes The Hills Bar & Restaurant

"We have many enthusiastic volunteers who each week help to collect litter carelessly disregarded by others.

“Through our biodiversity programme we also enhance these parks and open spaces with support from local schools and community groups.

“Thank you to everyone involved in keeping these vital community facilities in immaculate condition.”

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh City Council