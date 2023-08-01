Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is proud to retain its Green Flags

At a recent event at Killeavy Castle Estate, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council heard it had retained six prestigious Green Flag Awards.

Dr Sue Christie OBE, Chair of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful presented the council with its awards.

The city’s Green Flag parks are: Billy Neill MBE Country Park, Moat Park, Moira Demesne, Bells Lane Allotments, Sir Milne Barbour Memorial Park and Wallace Park.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, said: “We are very proud to play our part and provide quality parks and green spaces. To keep our seven prestigious Green Flag awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our staff and volunteers.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is delighted to retain the Green Flags for six of its local parks. Pic credit: LCCC

“It is important that the green spaces within our communities offer opportunities for families and individuals to be active outdoors and get together. As Mayor I am delighted to have the opportunity to say ‘well done’ to everyone involved and let’s keep up the good work.”

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Wellbeing Chairman, added: “Retaining all seven awards is a tremendous achievement. The national recognition we have received for our council area once again is fantastic.

"Throughout the year, our team works diligently to keep our parks and open spaces in great shape. Yet it is not only council officers who have played a role in keeping these award winning spaces neat and tidy.

"We have many enthusiastic volunteers who each week help to collect litter carelessly disregarded by others.

“Through our biodiversity programme we also enhance these parks and open spaces with support from local schools and community groups.