Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to consider anti-poverty strategy to support vulnerable children

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) will look towards a multi-agency approach to highlight resources available to those people experiencing or at risk of poverty during a cost of living crisis.

At a recent council meeting, members in the chamber heard that the NI Executive has failed to enact such a strategy despite a legal requirement to do so since 2006.

Killultagh Alliance councillor Claire Kemp brought forward the motion, saying: “This council recognises that poverty is a pervasive issue across Northern Ireland.

Councillor Claire Kemp has brought forward a motion to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to tackle child poverty. Pic credit: Alliance

“The Department for Communities (DfC) reported in October 2023, that 60k children were living in absolute poverty and one in four children are living in relative poverty.

“Council acknowledges the high cost of living, particularly fuel, housing, essential goods, childcare and transport, combined with low wage economy have created particularly dire economic conditions.”

The motion added: “Council recognises that the Assembly still does not have an anti-poverty strategy ‘based on objective need’, almost 20 years after the St Andrew’s agreement placed a legal requirement on the Executive to enact a strategy.

