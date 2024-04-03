Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to consider anti-poverty strategy to support vulnerable children

A Northern Ireland council is set to generate an anti-poverty strategy amid a lack of Stormont support to thousands of vulnerable children in “dire conditions”.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 11:13 BST
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) will look towards a multi-agency approach to highlight resources available to those people experiencing or at risk of poverty during a cost of living crisis.

At a recent council meeting, members in the chamber heard that the NI Executive has failed to enact such a strategy despite a legal requirement to do so since 2006.

Killultagh Alliance councillor Claire Kemp brought forward the motion, saying: “This council recognises that poverty is a pervasive issue across Northern Ireland.

Councillor Claire Kemp has brought forward a motion to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to tackle child poverty. Pic credit: AllianceCouncillor Claire Kemp has brought forward a motion to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to tackle child poverty. Pic credit: Alliance
“The Department for Communities (DfC) reported in October 2023, that 60k children were living in absolute poverty and one in four children are living in relative poverty.

“Council acknowledges the high cost of living, particularly fuel, housing, essential goods, childcare and transport, combined with low wage economy have created particularly dire economic conditions.”

The motion added: “Council recognises that the Assembly still does not have an anti-poverty strategy ‘based on objective need’, almost 20 years after the St Andrew’s agreement placed a legal requirement on the Executive to enact a strategy.

“Council commits to supporting the call by the Equality Coalition, NI Anti-Poverty Network (NIAPN), Barnardo’s and others for the creation and implementation of an anti-poverty strategy based on objective need to be a priority for the NI Executive.”Mayor Andrew Gowan (DUP) sent the motion to the community and well-being committee to be debated.

