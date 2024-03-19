Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department of Communities (DfC) office made the decision to wind up Covid legislation that allowed online attendance at council meetings.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) confirmed the Minister’s two pronged approach at a recent corporate committee, with one member “annoyed” at councillors looking “special” treatment. Local authority CEO David Burns told the chamber: “We have received communication from DfC, with a letter from the Minister.

“It states that the Minister will open a consultation on remote meetings whilst simultaneously seeking legal advice on the matter.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive David Burns has told members that Communities Minister Gordon Lyons will seek legal advice on cancelling remote council meetings. Pic credit: LCCC

“I can’t see any changes at this time with meetings now having to operate with the members in chambers fully.

“I am aware of there being issues such as child care.

“If members wish to do so, they can change the timing of meetings from 6pm to an earlier or later time.

“I do applaud that so many can make it through the traffic at this time to attend the chamber.

Councillor Gary Hynds has said councillors should not be getting special treatment. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“There has also been a suggestion that some members could attend remotely, to hear the business of the meeting, but do not speak or vote on matters. We would need to seek legal advice on this.”

A vote was taken in chambers on changing the starting time of meetings.However, committee chairperson, Owen Gawith (Alliance) accepted an indication to defer any decision following a lacklustre show of hands for or against a new start time.

Lisburn North Independent councillor, Gary Hynds said: “I know my views are shared by a substantial number of the public.

“We should not be using our positions to get some kind of special dispensation so as to avoid the realities of real life to the majority.

“What has annoyed me most about this has been listening to various councillors make the statements like, ‘I have children, I have a busy life, I need to work for my party’ and even some talking about looking after sick relatives.