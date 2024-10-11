Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s first openly gay mayor welcomes new LGBTQIA+ policy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee was presented with the new equality policy, which has been sent to the Equality Commission for review. However, a DUP councillor has warned of a “dangerous path” of creating a “hierarchy” of minority groups.
Mayor Kurtis Dickson (Alliance) said: ”As a council this policy should be reflective of our residents.
“This is an important first step and a great one. “Though, I would like to see the council build on this policy and not let it become static.”
Elected members signed off on a proposal by Councillor Daniel Bassett to support the LGBTQIA+ community.
Despite opposition from the DUP and two UUP councillors, the motion was carried and ratified by a majority vote in September 2023.
The policy outlines the council’s active participation in Pride events and sensitivity training of council members and staff on LGBTQIA+ issues.
Councillor Gary McCleave said: ”I would like to commend my party colleague Cllr Bassett for bringing the original motion to council. “I would just like to say that we shouldn’t have to bring a motion on equality, when we have that equality already.” Councillor Alan Givan, on behalf of his party, was the only dissenting voice on the new policy. He said: “It would be very wrong if special status or a hierarchy was created.
“Mr Mayor says that it is a first step and I am not sure what he means. It could suggest that there were more steps going forward.
“If so, then all other groups need to take steps and that would be a dangerous path to go down.
“This is a minority group we are talking about. There is about 97% of people who may not hold the same values as the LGBT community.
“There should be no extra funding or opportunities over others. That is the position my group will hold.” Committee chair, Nicholas Trimble concluded the chamber debate, saying: “I don’t want to get in to a debate of why anyone has any different opinions on this, but the points are duly noted."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.