Lisburn could become a pedestrian city with launch of 12 week public consultation

Lisburn could become a pedestrian city with the launch of a 12 week public consultation.

Funding has now been secured through the Department for Communities’ Covid Revitalisation programme to develop a ‘walkability’ strategy for the city centre.

The designs, by the Paul Hogarth Company, will see the development of linked signed routes being mapped out across the city and an increase in public toilets.

However, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) head of economic development, Paul McCormick has stated “no financial figures are available at this time” regarding budgets or costings.

The council’s development committee has now approved the draft for the plans as it seeks to engage with local residents in to the new year, though some members raised their own concerns.

Downshire East councillor, Alex Swan (UUP) said: “This is a great idea, however the need for public toilets is an issue that has been before us time and time again.

“Can we now look towards a time frame for what is now long over due?”

Castlereagh East Alderman, David Drysdale (DUP) questioned the need for the new pedestrian system in Lisburn.

He asked: “Who is this scheme aimed at, is it for tourists or for locals?

“People in Dundonald go to Belfast. It is all good having a walkway, but who will use it?”

Mr McCormick replied: “The toilets and pedestrian zones are for both visitors and locals or for anyone no matter where they are from.

“There are a number of things that have to come together before a time frame can be provided for the total scheme.

“However the new signage could come into play later this year with other matters, such as the toilets and walkways, requiring budgets and planning to be made.”

Development committee chairman, Alderman Allan Ewart added: “When the public consultation is open we want to ensure the strategy meets the needs of pedestrians, wheelchair, mobility scooter, pram and buggy users, and cyclists.

“Together we can help to improve the health and wellbeing of each other, enjoy our local facilities and support local city centre traders.

