Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s environment committee was presented with an updated guidance framework on crematoria from Stormont’s Department of Agriculture Eenvironment and Rural Affairs this week, amid continuing efforts to lower harmful gas emissions by 2027.The new UK Government guidelines state that within four years cremators “will be fitted with flue gas treatment that includes mercury abatement. Otherwise, their operation will be limited to 100 hours per calendar year”.Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was contacted directly by DAERA as it has a crematorium at Roselawn which is operated by Belfast City Council.Downshire UUP Alderman, James Baird said: “Does the legislation currently only allow only for crematoriums to be in Belfast Council?“Previous applications to build new crematoriums have faced this stumbling block due to only being allowed in Belfast.”A council officer replied: “We have sought advice on this matter. It would appear that this is now not the case.”Until recently only one crematorium operated in Northern Ireland, located at Roselawn and within the LCCC boundary.However, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council opened Northern Ireland’s second crematorium on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey in June 2023 following a £5m investment by the local authority.Planning permission for a Moira crematorium has already been granted at LCCC, with the intention that it will be privately operated.