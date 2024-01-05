A Lisburn councillor has slammed the UK government’s plans to ban smoking as ‘nanny-state’ control.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Stopping the Start’ plan seeks to create a smoke free generation by raising the legal age to buy cigarettes each year, the current age being 18.

This would stop anyone born in 2009 or after from ever being sold tobacco products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the council’s consultation response to the Westminster proposal was opposed by an independent councillor, who stated the government was “out of touch”.

Cllr Gary Hynds objected to council proposal to support government smoking ban plans. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Councillor Gary Hynds said: “I am not a supporter of cigarettes, but I cannot support this consultation response.

“It is selective nanny-state-ism and out of touch.

“There is no mention of drugs and they are on offer everywhere in Lisburn, they are as easy to get as cigarettes in Lisburn.

“Education is key and people must be given the choice themselves or where does this end?”

Cllr Nicola Parker supported the council proposal to back government smoking ban plans. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “The UK government is putting something through they think will be popular, but it would be better if we stay out of this.

“They have no business telling us what to do. We should never support infringement of our freedoms.”

The council report in chambers states smoking is the single most entirely preventable cause of ill health, disability, and death in the UK.Lisburn North Alliance representative, Nicola Parker said: “As a mother of a child born in 2009, I fully support this consultation and I am happy to propose it.”