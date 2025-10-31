Lisburn councillor flips out over burger prices at family event

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:14 GMT
A Lisburn councillor has ‘flipped’ out over “extortionate” prices for burgers at council-run family events.

Two ‘Twilight Nights’ were held at Wallace Park in the city recently, but the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) chamber heard of parents being put off by high fast-food costs.

The local authority has now pledged to review its policies around food stalls at its annual events in the district.

Lisburn South DUP councillor, Paul Porter said: "I have raised concerns about the rising cost of food at the Twilight Night event in council chambers.

Alderman Paul Porter has raised concerns about the cost of food at council events. Pic credit: McAuley Multimediaplaceholder image
Alderman Paul Porter has raised concerns about the cost of food at council events. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“As a long time supporter of this fantastic, family friendly celebration, I’ve received a number of complaints from constituents about the prices being charged at some food stalls.

“I was told that a plain burger was £8 and a sausage supper with a small portion of chips was £10.

“I have had local families telling me that they had been in a queue to order food at some of the stalls, but when they saw what they described as extortionate prices for burgers and chips, they just walked away.”

The autumn time events are offered as two different evenings on the LCCC website.

A “sensory-friendly, inclusive event ideal for families with young children or anyone sensitive to noise and crowds” at £2 per person. And ” high-energy, exciting event with a lively atmosphere” night at £3 per person.

However, the food stalls at the events have now come in for criticism in the council being tasked to review price ranges for food and drinks at future events in the district.

Alderman Porter added: "This is a council run event that attracts thousands of visitors. The footfall that is created should be enough for the food stall providers, so that they don’t have to charge such high prices to families.

“It feels like families with young children are being priced out of what is such a great event in Lisburn.

“This event should be accessible to everyone, and that includes ensuring that food costs are fair and reasonable.

“We need to look at stall pricing and explore what can be done to make food more affordable for families attending council run events.”

A council officer told the chamber that a report would be brought back to elected members.

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh City CouncilLCCC
