Lisburn Councillor warns that Derriaghy Road is on the verge of ‘complete breakdown’

The DUP representative has claimed the Derriaghy Road has been left in a bad state of repair for almost 20 years since a new housing development road was built nearby as the main access for motorists.
However, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) alluded to budget restraints allowing for “only the highest priority defects” to be repaired in Northern Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lisburn North councillor Jonathan Craig said: “The old Derriaghy Road has not been maintained properly since I was mayor of the legacy council some 18 years ago.
“I have received numerous complaints of major pot holes on the road, which services over 1,000 residents.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The road is totally deteriorating and breaking up, it is like a patchwork quilt with repairs long overdue.
“If it is not done in the next four to four to five years, I believe you will see the complete break down of the road."
A DfI spokesperson said: “The Derriaghy Road / Milltown Road from McKinstry Road through Milltown is inspected on a cyclical basis, every three months.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Any defects identified during these inspections, which meet current intervention levels, are processed for repair on a prioritised basis in accordance with the department’s current maintenance standards.
“In addition, a number of ad hoc inspections have recently been completed on these road stretches in response to complaints about potholes with further repairs have been identified and issued to the contractor to programme.
“The next scheduled inspection is due to take place in April 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The department has been operating in a challenging budgetary position for some time and this has had an impact on road maintenance activities and the overall condition of the road network.
“Only the highest priority defects are currently being repaired and unfortunately some defects will not be repaired until they meet the required intervention level.
The spokesperson added: “In addition to our cyclic maintenance procedures, we also undertake a programme of reconstruction and resurfacing works which are implemented on a scheme priority basis, subject to available funding. Derriaghy Road / Milltown Road is included on our works programme for 2023/24 and will be implemented subject to necessary funding and utility clearance."