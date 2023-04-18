Register
Lisburn Councillors raise concerns over the installation of new broadband pole 'eyesores'

Concerns over BT “eyesores” causing “absolute chaos” in Lisburn have been raised after the internet arm of the company notified the council it will install three new telecommunication poles.

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee has been notified by Openreach that it will now act on its permitted development rights to construct high speed apparatus in the district.

Lisburn North DUP councillor, Jonathan Craig said: “Literally every home has underground connections for internet, but this company chooses to go via another route.

“Openreach are putting these poles about as competition to other broadband services.

Lisburn Councillor Jonathan CraigLisburn Councillor Jonathan Craig
Lisburn Councillor Jonathan Craig

“They are causing absolute chaos in the area.

“If this technology can be done underground, why on earth would they be allowed over ground at all?

“Why should we be accommodating these poles when there is infrastructure already there?

“I am concerned there has been a fall out with broadband companies and we no longer want eyesores on people’s driveways and up to the fences of their properties.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that Openreach needs to put more poles up and they seem to be unanswerable to most people.

“These actions are at best extremely flawed.”

Downshire West UUP Alderman, Jim Dillon added: “In my experience in the last six months, there have been two major incidents of poles being put in the ground and hitting water pipes resulting in floods of water going down the road needing repairs to be done.

“There is a lack of thought by these companies.

“They need a lesson of how to behave in the countryside.”

The local authority members agreed to contact Openreach about their concerns.

Related topics:OpenreachLisburnJonathan CraigCastlereagh City CouncilLCCC