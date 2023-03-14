Register
Lisburn Councillors vote to increase budget for King's coronation despite dispute that funds are being taken from other community groups

An “equality” row over has flared after a council fund for King Charles coronation parties ended up over-subscribed.

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors had previously agreed to lower an available coronation budget of £84k to £50k to provide “grants up to £500” per group, with the remaining money to be ring-fenced for a community hardship fund.

However, when members were told that the council’s coronation fund has been oversubscribed, a dispute in chambers became heated over increasing cash by 11% for the “once in a lifetime celebration”.

Castlereagh East councillor, Sharon Skillen (DUP) said: “It would be great for all the community group if we could make up the shortfall of £5.5k.

Lisburn Councillor Alderman Amanda Grehan
“I propose that we find it so that all groups can be given £500 each.

“This would give all community groups a good lift.”

She added: “I didn’t think we would be splitting hairs.

“It is not long ago we gave a GAA club £1,500 for a book.

Councillor Sharen Skillen
“A lot of people won’t see a coronation again, this is a once in a lifetime celebration.”

A council officer highlighted that there was £9k left from the ring-fenced hardship fund.

However, she stated that the council would have to find “any underspend through the corporate committee” to top up the coronation budget.

Lisburn South Alderman, Amanda Grehan (Alliance) said: “How do we make up this shortfall with funds from one community funding over another?

“By doing this we could be wiping the lights out of other community support.

“We set a budget for the King’s coronation, we should have said more, but we didn’t.

“If we can find more money for one we should be finding more for others.

“This is my King also, I want to make that clear.

“So, tell me where is the extra £5k to come from, is it from the hardship fund?

“There are people in the community volunteering at soup kitchens.

“The comments by Cllr Skillen are disgraceful, the comments are really underhanded and really not needed.

“We should be treating all groups fairly. This is a matter of equality and standards.”

A majority vote of nine to six carried the proposal forward for £500 to be awarded to all successful group celebrating the coronation on May 6.

