Lisburn’s youngest ever Mayor has a busy start to his term in office and looks forward to the year ahead

Lisburn’s new Mayor, Alliance Councillor Kurtis Dickson, has had a busy start to his term in office and is already looking forward to all that the year ahead will bring.

Mr Dickson, who represents Downshire East, was elected to the council in 2023, has become the youngest Mayor in the city’s history, at the age of just 27. He is also the city’s first openly gay Mayor.

Born and bred in Lisburn, Mr Dickson was a pupil at Lisburn Central Primary and Fort Hill Integrated College, before going on to study for his A Levels at Friends School.

Although he had an interest in politics whilst at school, he was more passionate about science and went on to to become a software engineer before getting into his role as a public servant.

New Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Kurtis Dickson with his family following the Council's AGM in June. Pic credit: LCCC

"Politics was always an interest but it was not something I thought I’d get into myself,” admitted Mr Dickson.

"I got into politics in 2020. I was on furlough from retail and was finishing my Masters Degree. I had the opportunity to sit back and see if I was making the best use of myself and that led to me joining the Alliance Party.

“I started contributing and leafleting and I got the bug. It felt incredible to be part of something. I felt I was doing good and accomplishing something.”

In 2023 Mr Dickson was approached by the Party and asked to run for election in Downshire East and he has been delighted to be representing his constituency for the last year on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

New Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Kurtis Dickson and Deputy Mayor Councillor Ryan Carlin. Pic credit: LCCC

"It has been the most incredible experience,” he continued.

"You are the first point of contact for people seeking help. To have that trust placed in you is a great honour.”

Just one year later, Mr Dickson was asked by his Party colleagues on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to step up to the position of Lisburn and Castlereagh’s first citizen, taking up the chain of office at the council’s AGM at the beginning of June.

"The first few weeks in office have been absolutely incredible,” said Mr Dickson. “I didn’t know what to expect but it has blown my expectations away.

New Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Kurtis Dickson. Pic credit: LCCC

"Getting to represent the city in which you grew up and visit many organisations who are doing incredible work is a real privilege.

"I am so honoured to get to do it.”

As Lisburn and Castlereagh’s youngest ever Mayor, Mr Dickson is hoping to bring young people on board as much as possible during the year ahead.

He is also hoping young people will be inspired by his two themes for his term – mental well-being and the environment.

On the theme of mental well-being, the Mayor has chosen Lisburn charity Emerge Counselling Services as his charity for the year. Throughout the year the Mayor will host a number of events to raise money and awareness of the work of the organisation.

"It is an amazing charity doing lifesaving work in Lisburn,” he explained.

"To have CEO Samantha Evans and her team on board this year is fantastic and I look forward to working with them. I know people will get behind it and help to raise as much as we can during the year.”

Taking the environment as his second theme for the year, Mr Dickson is keen to get children involved in raising awareness of the need to protect our environment for future generations.

"This is something I am incredibly passionate about,” continued the Mayor. “It has been important to me ever since I was a child. I have fond memories of watching Planet Earth with my parents.

"For me as Mayor I have a great platform to talk about it and how people can make small changes.

"Before the start of every council meeting now we are going to play a video from a local school’s Eco Committee talking about what they are doing.

“I will be going out to schools starting in September to film those and I am looking forward to having children involved.”

Anticipating a very busy year ahead, the Mayor paid tribute to his predecessor Councillor Andrew Gowan, and has thanked his Deputy Mayor for his support so far.

"I got to know Councillor Gowan really well over the past year as we are both councillors for Downshire East,” explained Mr Dickson.

"He did an incredible job in the role as Mayor and I have big shoes to fill this year.

"My Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ryan Carlin, has been a great support so far and I know we will work together well.

"Unfortunately I was struck down by Covid and he stepped in to help when I couldn’t attend events.

"We come from similar backgrounds, we are both software engineers. You will often find us talking about very nerdy topics.

"I think that bodes well for us and I look forward to getting to know him well.

"He has been an incredible support so far.”

Mr Dickson is looking forward to a very busy year ahead and has some highlights that he is already looking forward to, and some that have already happened, including representing the city on a delegation to a Somme commemoration in France, handing out Green Flags to local schools, and presenting medals to Lisburn Distillery Warriors SEN team.

"What I am really enjoying about the job is that every day is so different and there is so much to do.

"I am already looking forward to the Mayor’s parade. As a Lisburn resident and someone who has been to many parades with my family it will be a surreal experience to be taking part in it myself.”