Lurgan affordable housing scheme gets thumbs-up from ABC planners

Plans for the erection of 35 affordable housing units in Lurgan have been welcomed, as there is a recognition among local councillors that such housing is badly needed.

The planning application – for a development south of 4-10 Boconnell Court – was lodged by Tetra Tech Consulting (NI) Ltd, Belfast, on behalf of Boconnell Properties Ltd, Boconnell Lane, Lurgan.

Plans involve the construction of an affordable housing development to include eight semi-detached dwellings, 24 townhouses, two bungalows and one detached house, along with associated public open space and Infrastructure, including a pumping station, landscaping and all associated site works, and the provision of an access point from Kiln Lane.

A number of objections had been raised by nearby residents to do with land zoning, the proposed density of the housing development, increased noise and traffic congestion, pressure on existing services, and the potential for water pollution, which is why the matter was listed for consideration at the April 2 ABC Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting.

The housing development will include eight semi-detached dwellings, 24 townhouses, two bungalows and one detached house. Credit: ABC planning portal

In attendance were director of Planning at Tetra Tech Consulting, Michael Graham, architect at McCreanor & Co. Architects, Jeffrey Sergeant, and DfI Roads representative, Val Russell, along with ABC principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy.

The principal planning officer stated: “The reason it’s before the Planning & Regulatory Services committee this evening is because it’s an application which has attracted objections from four or more separate postal addresses.

"It’s an application which represents a substantial departure from the Craigavon Area Plan and it’s recommended for approval.

"The application site lies within development limits, on land that falls within zoning for light industry and warehousing.

The affordable housing scheme will make the most of disused land south of 4-10 Boconnell Court, Lurgan. Credit: ABC planning portal

"A residential development is proposed which is contrary to this zoning, however there is an extant approval for a scheme which is also contrary to the LDP (Local Development Plan). The funding for this proposal will be finalised with Alpha Housing NI, the NI Housing Executive and the Department for Communities – should planning permission be approved – which makes the scheme viable and deliverable, and is expected to take place over the next 18 to 24 months.

"Overall, this proposed development will not prejudice the overall zoning or lands adjoining it.

"As regards the design, layout and amenity, these have all been fully considered and officers are content this will provide for quality and sustainable residential development, and will not have any unacceptable impact on residential amenity.

"As regard to traffic, access and parking, these have all been fully appraised by DfI Roads who have offered no objections.

"Officers are of the opinion that a Section 76 legal agreement is required. The Section 76 legal agreement will [ensure] that the developer will implement the development of the site for the purpose of providing affordable housing, and for no other purposes.”

The recommendation to approve the housing scheme was proposed by Councillor Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA), and seconded by Councillor Fergal Donnelly (Sinn Féin, Armagh DEA).

