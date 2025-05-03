Lurgan motorists hit by 'unacceptable' fines after using town centre car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘huge amount’ of people have been hit by hefty fines after falling foul of new arrangements in a Lurgan car park.

Councillor Keith Haughian highlighted the plight of motorists who received £100 fines after using North Street car park, unaware it is now owned by a company that issues steep fines as part of its enforcement policy.

“It’s a privately-owned car park and I’m actually looking for some help from council,” the SF councillor explained at a recent ABC Borough Council meeting.

“This is a recently acquired car park by Euro Car Parks, a large company, and they have taken over the management of this. This has led to a huge amount of fines being issued to local residents who use this in our town centre.

North Street car park in Lurgan is now owned by a large company that issues £100 fines to motorists, as part of its enforcement policy. Credit: Google

“I have attempted to reach out to them on two occasions, and on both occasions I have received nothing back.

“So, what we have is a large number of constituents who actually have £100 fines, which in this day and age is more than some can cope with.

“My ask is for the council to help me reach out to this company, to ask for a reconsideration of the fines that were issued.

“If we could get an officer from the relevant department. I’m happy to work with them to reach out, but this really is unacceptable, and I would hope that we can get some help for the constituents.”

Councillor Keith Haughian. Picture: Aaron McCracken / ABC Borough Council

Cllr Haughian’s proposal was seconded by Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery who stated: “It has impacted a wide number of residents in the greater Lurgan area and surrounding rural areas who would use that car park regularly for their shopping.

“So it came as a bit of a shock when some of those fines were received.”

SDLP Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon’s understanding was that, in Northern Ireland, fines don’t have to be paid if the person driving the vehicle has not been identified.

He said: “I’m not an expert on the car-parking tickets, but the Consumer Council guidance on the legislation that governs car parks [states that] in England and Wales the person who owns the car is responsible for the fine, [however] the legislation that covers Northern Ireland says it’s the person who is driving the vehicle who is responsible.

“There’s a standard letter on the Consumer Council’s website. If you send it the fine is abolished. It’s very useful.

“In private car parking they’re not enforceable here, and that’s been a legal opinion that’s been sought on it.

“They have to identify the driver. The first thing they do, whenever you ring, they say ‘Were you driving?’ Don’t answer, that’s it.”

Director of Development, Community & Wellbeing, Paul Tamati said: “Whilst I’ll not get into the legals of whether you should or shouldn’t pay a fine, what I will say is that our Economic Development team will be in touch, and we’re going to try and see if we can get some improved signage, and work through the issues that [have been] raised,” he said.

“We will try to get hold of the company that currently manages that car park, and get some further clarity on those queries.”

Cllr Haughian explained that his primary concern was for those who had already paid the fines and hoped some could be refunded.