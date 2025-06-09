Lurgan Rugby Football and Cricket Club gets go-ahead for extra changing room facilities

Lurgan Rugby Football & Cricket Club, in Pollock Drive, has been granted planning permission to extend its club building for additional changing room facilities.

ABC Planning officers stated in their report: “The club house is a two-storey building, almost rectangular.

“The portion subject to this application is a ground floor store that faces onto the pitches, at the rear of the building.

“The applicant is seeking full planning permission for the extension to the club building, to provide additional changing room facilities.

The extension will provide two changing rooms, a plant room, a referees room and additional toilets. Credit: ABC planning portal

"The proposed extension will be onto the northern gable end. It will be a single-storey hipped roof building. It will be joined to the main building by a small flat-roofed link.

“Officers consider the development does not visually detract from the character and appearance of the area.

“As the proposal is considered to comply with relevant planning policies, it is recommended that the application be approved.”