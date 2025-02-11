Maghera town centre tannoy scheme gets go ahead from Mid Ulster planners
The tannoys will be installed on public footpaths adjacent to 2 Coleraine Road, 2 Hall Street, 42 Main Street and 18-21 Main Street, as part of the public realm improvement scheme currently underway.
The planning officer’s report explains that DfI Roads had initial concerns which have since been discussed at group meetings and ironed out.
The report goes on to state: “The site is a busy commercial hub in the town, located at a main intersection. The surrounding area is largely retail with a variety of services, and Walsh’s Hotel is located on the corner of Coleraine Street and Main Street, opposite [one of the] proposed tannoys.
“Town centres should be encouraged to be developed.
“The application is to form part of the wider regeneration project within Maghera which is currently undergoing a public realm improvement scheme.
“The proposal was amended from eight tannoys to four, in an attempt to reduce the amount of street furniture on the pavements. As a result the footpaths are to be widened, and so the proposed tannoys would not detrimentally limit the access for pedestrians walking on the footpath.
“The tannoys are to be 6m in height and a width of 1.7m. Four speaker units are proposed on each pole, with mounting clamps which are height-adjustable.
“The paving is to be re-instated where the tannoys are installed. The design is of high quality, and the locations were considered appropriate for both vehicular and pedestrian visibility lines.
“The proposal does not compromise safety and the tannoys are in aid to the town centre regeneration.”
The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) and seconded by Councillor Dan Kerr (Independent, Torrent DEA).
Funded by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and Mid Ulster District Council, the public realm scheme includes new paving, street lighting, tree planting and street furniture, and aims to address substandard footpath widths while improving pedestrian access.
The scheme spans Main Street, and extends to Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St. Lurach’s Road.