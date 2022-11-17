Magherafelt and Dungannon car parking prices to be cut in council promotion

The price of parking will be slashed in all off-street car parks owned by Mid Ulster District Council in Dungannon and Magherafelt over the festive period.

Parking in these car parks will be reduced to just 10p for the first three hours in a special price reduction running in the two towns from Saturday, November 26 to Saturday, January 7.

The move will give a welcome helping hand to all those wanting to ‘shop local’ in the Mid Ulster area and aims to encourage them to stay a bit longer in the towns, supporting the local business community.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, said the seasonal promotion will benefit both shoppers as well as town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córy Corry launches the 10p reduced parking, available in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday, November 26.

"Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres and this year, especially when businesses and households are under ever increasing financial pressures, we want to make shopping easy, accessible and affordable for those who are supporting our local economy, shops and traders. The added time means shoppers can fully explore what our town centres have to offer with no pressure to return quickly,” she said.

Advertisement