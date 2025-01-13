Magherafelt: Mid Ulster planners turn down sustainable home application four years after it was initially approved
The site of the proposed development which has now been formally refused is located 70 metres north east of 7 Ballymoghan Lane, Magherafelt.
The planning report recommending refusal, issued on December 3, 2024, states: “This application was approved on February 5, 2020. Following the issue of that decision, on May 6, 2020, the occupier of No 7a Ballymoghan Lane contacted Mid Ulster District Council to raise concerns regarding this decision.
“The concerns were principally relating to the fact that she was not neighbour-notified and that the proposal was not part of an active farm.
“She also alleged at the time that the applicant had sold off another residential site from the land which, it was claimed, formed part of the farm business.
“Having considered these issues, the council issued a Revocation Order on September 18.
“A Planning Appeals Commission (…) report found that Mid Ulster District Council had indeed failed to neighbour-notify, and they recommended that the Revocation Order was confirmed. The Department for Infrastructure confirmed the Revocation Order on January 26, 2023.
“Recommendation is [now] to refuse as the application is contrary to PPS 21 and the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS).”
Had planning permission been granted, the proposed dwelling would have included a small garage and garden with a focus on sustainable build and recycled materials.
The recommendation to refuse planning permission was proposed by Councillor Dan Kerr (Independent, Torrent DEA) and seconded by Councillor Seán McPeake (Sinn Féin, Carntogher DEA).
